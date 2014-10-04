Southern rolls 51-36 over UAPB for homecoming win

Southern University celebrated homecoming with a 51-36 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff in a complete team effort at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday.

The Jaguars scored on offense and special teams with great contributions from a defense that, despite allowing 36 points, made life tough in the pocket all night long for Golden Lions quarterback Benjamin Anderson.

"We just practiced keeping him in the pocket, contained," Southern senior defensive end Arthur Miley said. "We knew he was a pretty fast guy, that he could get loose and make plays by himself. We knew we had to keep him in the pocket if we wanted to win this game."

"We were going to rush three and cover and they realized, we practiced all week, that they had to cover for a lot longer than anticipated," Southern head coach Dawson Odums explained. "So, we knew he would scramble around and try and buy some time. We tried to put a spy on him, keep him in front and they did a pretty good job of executing the game plan."

"The timing was right ‘cause Arkansas-Pine Bluff is a great team and we all came together as a team and did well," Southern junior safety Dionte McDuffy stated.

"But, I think, overall, I thought we bounced back the way we've always done since I've been the head coach here after a loss. You know, guys seem to bounce back. You know, it was a great win, a great win for our institution, a great win for our community and a great win for our program," Odums added.

While Southern should certainly enjoy this win, the Jaguars can't celebrate it too long because the battle for the SWAC West is only beginning. Grambling State remains undefeated in the division and leading the race, while Southern has to go on the road to Alabama A&M next weekend.

SCORING PLAYS:Arkansas-Pine Bluff RB Aaron LaGrone scores on a 12-yard TD run. QB Benjamin Harris completes 2-point conversion with a run. (SU 51, UAPB - 36)Southern RB Jamarcus Jarvis scores on a 9-yard TD run. (SU 51, UAPB 28 - 4th Qtr)Arkansas-Pine Bluff QB Benjamin Harris throws a 25-yard TD pass to RB Patrick Rowland. (SU 44, UAPB 28 - 4th Qtr)Southern K Greg Pittman makes a 27-yard FG. (SU 44, UAPB 21 - 4th Qtr)Southern WR Willie Quinn throws a 41-yard TD pass to WR Reggie Travis. (SU 41, UAPB 21 - 3rd Qtr)Southern QB Austin Howard throws a 27-yard TD pass to WR Samuel Altman (SU 34, UAPB 21 - 2nd Qtr)Southern RB Brian McCain scores on a 1-yard TD run. (SU 27, UAPB 21 - 2nd Qtr)Arkansas-Pine Bluff QB Benjamin Harris throws a 9-yard TD pass to TE CJ Branch. (SU 20, UAPB 21 - 2nd Qtr)Southern QB Austin Howard throws an 11-yard TD pass to WR Reggie Travis. PAT was blocked. (SU 20, UAPB 14 - 2nd Qtr)Arkansas-Pine Bluff QB Benjamin Anderson scores on a 1-yard TD run. (SU 14, UAPB 14 - 1st Qtr)Southern DB Danny Johnson returns kickoff 98-yards for a TD. (SU 14, UAPB 7 - 1st Qtr)Southern QB Austin Howard fumbles and Arkansas-Pine Bluff LB Kyle Walker recovers for a TD. (SU 7, UAPB 7 - 1st Qtr)Southern QB Austin Howard throws a 79-yard TD pass to WR Reggie Travis. (SU 7, UAPB 0 - 1st Qtr)