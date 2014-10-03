Man accused of trying to hit police officer with his vehicle

A man is facing a charge of attempted murder of a police officer after he took police on a wild chase in the Choctaw-area.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 1 shortly before midnight. The incident began with an anonymous tip to narcotics detectives.

A confidential informant said that Jason Johnson, 38, was trafficking a large amount of cocaine from a location on Choctaw Drive. The officer noted that Johnson has an extensive criminal history with prior arrests for drug and firearm offenses.

Narcotics officers set up surveillance at the location on Choctaw. They observed what they believed to be a drug transaction and attempted to make a traffic stop.

"Upon seeing the police lights and sirens, as well as seeing detectives wearing POLICE vest approach his vehicle, [Johnson] accelerated quickly across a lot, leaving the roadway, and rammed several police units in an obvious attempt to flee,” the officer noted in the report. “[Johnson] also nearly struck numerous detectives, who all had to jump from his path to avoid being killed. In his further attempts to flee, the defendant also struck a fence to a nearby residence."

The officer noted that Johnson drove for approximately 2 miles before he crashed his vehicle. He allegedly continued to flee on foot.

Detectives eventually caught Johnson. They claim he had 20.5 grams of cocaine and $3,267.

A search warrant was then obtained for the building on Choctaw. They say no drugs were located inside.

Johnson was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, possession with attempt to distribute cocaine, aggravated criminal damage to property (3 counts), aggravated flight from an officer, and resisting an officer. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

