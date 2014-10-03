Four injured after shooting inside newly-renovated McDonald’s

Three victims and an accused gunman are in the hospital after a shooting happened inside the newly renovated McDonald's on Harding.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department the shooting happened shortly after midnight on Friday. An argument broke out in the parking lot and the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun.

Witnesses told police that the gunman began firing shots in the parking lot. He then went inside the lobby area and shot two men.

One victim was shot in the neck and the other was grazed on his back. Injuries for the third person are not known, but all three are expected to survive.

Officials say a customer who was inside the store was also armed with a gun. He managed to shoot the gunman twice. The customer has not been identified.

The gunman managed to get away in a vehicle. He then went to a local hospital where he was identified as the suspect in the shooting. He will be booked into parish prison upon his release.

The gunman has been charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. His name has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.