Grand jury indicts woman for smuggling liquid meth on bus

A grand jury has returned an indictment against a woman accused of trying to smuggle liquid methamphetamine on a commercial passenger bus.

Vanessa Hernandez, 34, of Houston, TX, was arrested by Baton Rouge Police Officers on Monday, Sept. 29. Investigators received a tip and stopped the bus, which was headed to Atlanta.

Drug-sniffing dogs located a suitcase that was filled with 36 soda bottles containing liquid methamphetamine. It weighed roughly 46 pounds.

Officials say the bottles had an estimated street value of $700,000.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She is charged with manufacturing and distributing schedule 2 narcotics. She is being held in lieu of a $40,000 bond.

