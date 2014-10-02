Manslaughter charges added in elderly woman’s death

Manslaughter and Obstruction of Justice have now been added to the list of charges for a mother and daughter accused of causing the death of an 82-year-old family member. Joleslie Looney and Lauren Looney were both arrested on Monday when police officers reported deplorable conditions inside the home where Bessie Looney was found dead.

Joleslie Looney, 53, and granddaughter, Lauren Looney, 17, appeared in Judge Mike Erwin's courtroom on Thursday, Oct. 2. Both were charged with cruelty to the infirmed, even though the preliminary autopsy classified the death of Bessie Looney as a homicide.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William “Bo” Clark says final results of the autopsy could take up to three weeks. "The cause of death is sepsis secondary stage decubitus ulcers, secondary to chronic immobility," Dr. Clark said. "Other associated findings associated to the cause of death were malnutrition, dementia and cardiovascular disease."

According to police the two suspects were the victim's primary caregivers and had knowledge of the elderly woman's condition, but failed to seek medical help. They also attempted to discard items inside the home that would reveal the lack of care that was given.

Both suspects are being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Their bond has been set at $100,000.

