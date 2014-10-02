Witness: Man gets shot while walking across field

Police said the victim of a shooting was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night. Officers said the victim had been shot multiple times.

Police said the victim of a shooting was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night. Officers said the victim had been shot multiple times.

Police are searching for a killer after a deadly shooting late Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Marquis Wyatt, 23, of Baton Rouge.

Police are searching for a killer after a deadly shooting late Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Marquis Wyatt, 23, of Baton Rouge.

A 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital after getting shot Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported officers received a call a little before 9 a.m. about a shooting on Columbus Dunn Drive.

A witness reported the victim was shot while he was walking across a field. We're told his injury is non-life-threatening.

This is the third shooting within 12-hours to be investigated by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

"As of now, there's nothing to say that these cases are related," said Cpl. Don Coppola, Jr, BRPD. "We encourage anyone in the public to call with information so we can get these cases cleared."

The two shootings happened early Wednesday evening. One victim died, and the other is being treated at a local hospital.

"You hate to see one, much less three," Coppola said. "I don't think it's common to see three shootings overnight so when it does happen it's concerning."

If you know anything about any of the cases, call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.