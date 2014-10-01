Two teens arrested for beating 11-year-old at school bus transfer

Two teens were arrested and have been suspended from school after they allegedly attacked an 11-year-old boy at a school bus transfer point.

“It's not uncommon for us to work fights throughout the school year - usually they're not to this extent and in most cases we find that there minor to no injuries - but in this case the little boy had some serious injuries,” said Casey Raybourn-Hicks, representative for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Friday, Sept. 26 around 3 p.m. at the transfer sight location in the 3000 block of North Sherwood Forest Blvd.

“A bus driver went to deputies working at the transfer point and said that there were two individuals who were beating up another child,” Hicks explained. “We found was that there was a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old that had basically punched an 11-year-old in the face several times and causing him serious bodily harm.”

We're told the victim suffered a fracture to his jaw and cheek bone.

“One witness stated that there was some sort of incident earlier on the bus where the 11-year-old had maybe hit one of the individuals with a pen top on accident and at that point the 17-year-old threatened to punch him when they got off the bus,” Hicks said.

The bus driver identified Lorenzo Jones, 17, and a 16-year-old as the individuals responsible for the beating. Officials confirm that the two boys attend Northdale Superintendent's Academy (alternative education center).

“Both students have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation and resultant disciplinary hearings and final disciplinary decisions,” said Keith Bromery, Executive Director of Communications for EBRP School System. “As a result of the preliminary investigation, one of the students has been banned from the bus. The status of the other student regarding his transportation privileges is pending.

“As with all incidents, East Baton Rouge Parish School System is thoroughly investigating case and will incorporate lessons learned, if any, into future activities and procedures to prevent recurrences, he added.

Jones was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for aggravated battery (felony). He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

The 16-year-old was booked into the juvenile detention center.

