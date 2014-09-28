Southern coaches and players praise QB Austin Howard

While Southern quarterback Austin Howard's stat line of two touchdowns with two turnovers doesn't exactly jump off the page, he is growing something his teammates and his coaches are taking note of.

"This is going to help him get better," head coach Dawson Odums. "He'll learn from it because he is a competitor. I like his fire, I like his demeanor, I like the emotion, [and] I like the passion that he put on display when he is on the field."

"Austin did a really good job tonight," running back Lenard Tillery said. "We trust him with the ball. He made a lot of good throws. He had good composure and we just have to protect him better. They had a lot of people sliding through the line and pressuring him and I feel like if we did a better job at protecting, he could have had a much better game."

"He's very poised," wide receiver Justin Morgan added. "So, as long as we have a quarterback who is poised, we can work with that and we can keep the ball moving."

The good news for Southern is it is still September and there is still plenty of football to be played, including some of its tougher SWAC matchups going down at A.W. Mumford Stadium starting next week with Arkansas Pine Bluff.

