Southern Jags fall on the road to Alcorn St. 56-16

Southern University gave up nearly 700 yards of offense, including 410 yards on the ground, in a 56-16 loss to Alcorn State on Saturday.

Head coach Dawson Odums was plain and simple in his comments after the game. He said they just didn't execute.

"Hey, we got beat tonight; we admit that," Odums said. "We had our chances. We didn't cash in on them. Against a good football team, you have to do that."

"We load up to stop the run and now, we have a short pass going behind you," fullback Brian McCain said. "So, as a defense, it became frustrating."

"They just pretty much ran similar plays and did them out of a lot of different formations," linebacker Demetrius Carter said. "The most frustrating part was, like I said earlier, just us. We were the most frustrating part. We have to do better. We have to play better."

"We started pretty good, but as the game went on, they adapted to what we were doing," running back Lenard Tillery said. "And, we couldn't seem to get the ball past the first down marker, so going three and out was very frustrating."

"Does the score indicate they are much better than us? That's what the score says. We have a lot of work to do. We got a lot of young guys playing. We have to continue to get better and we'll go back to work next Saturday. We lost to a good football team tonight," Odums explained.

"We just have to stay focused and make sure that we keep our mind on everything that's in front of us because we can't control what happened tonight," McCain added.

Odums emphasized the Jaguars not letting their first SWAC loss become two and getting their affairs in order before they take the field for homecoming next week against Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Scoring Drives:

Braves' Josh Ivery runs for a TD. (ASU 56, SU 16 - 4th QTR)

ASU's William scores another TD with a 1-yard run. (ASU 49, SU 16 - 4th QTR)

Braves' Anthony Williams III runs 45 yards for a TD. (ASU 42, SU 16 - 3rd QTR)

Alcorn State's Jaborian McKenzie runs 21-yard TD. (ASU 35, SU 16 - 3rd QTR)

Jags' Howard throws to WR Willie Quinn for a 10-yard TD. PAT blocked. (ASU 28, SU 16 - 2nd QTR)

Southern kicker Greg Pittman makes 37-yard FG. (ASU 28, SU 10 - 2nd QTR)

Braves' Gibbs Jr. runs 23 yards for a TD. (ASU 28, SU 7 - 2nd QTR)

Alcorn State QB John Gibbs Jr. throws to Alondrea Young for 5-yard TD. (ASU 21, SU 7 - 2nd QTR)

Alcorn State RB Darryan Ragsdale runs for 13-yard TD. (ASU 14, SU 7 - 2nd QTR)

Alcorn State QB Zerick Rollins Jr. pass to LaDarrien Davis for 35-yard TD (SU 7, ASU 7 - 1st QTR)

Southern QB Austin Howard throws to Justin Morgan for 55-yard TD (SU 7, ASU 0 - 1st QTR)

