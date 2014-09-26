LSU vs. New Mexico State: Low hype means cheaper ticket prices

Many LSU fans abandoned Tiger stadium early during Saturday's game against Mississippi State and some might not show up this weekend to the game versus New Mexico State.The buzz around campus has been unusual this week according to many students. LSU junior Alon Charlot says this is because there is no hype surrounding this game."People aren't excited about the game or talking about tailgating like they usually would," said Charlot. "Campus has been quiet."LSU Manship School professor Cindy Carter states she has all noticed the strange atmosphere surrounding Saturday's game. She feels there are a few things that can cause this."There are three factors that can lower the hype for a game," said Carter. "It can be a recent loss, an opponent or the ability to watch in HD in the comfort of your own home."All three factors stated by Carter are disadvantages to the Tigers this weekend. The Tigers lost their SEC opener to Mississippi State and take on a non-SEC opponent this weekend.The lack in buzz surrounding Saturday's game can be an advantage to families and fans wanting to experience the newly expanded Tiger Stadium. The LSU Ticket Office still has tickets available for the game and they are a Google search away online.Online tickets are going for a cheap price for Saturday's game. Upper level tickets for the Alabama game in November are starting at $200 while for this weekend's game they are starting at $12.Fans should also expect parking and the areas surrounding LSU's campus to be less busy as well.The Tigers host the New Mexico State Aggies Saturday at 6:30 p.m.