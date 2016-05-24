Creole Tomato Grits Cakes

Generously coat an 8″ x 11½" baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, cook bacon until crisp, stirring occasionally. Add sliced garlic to bacon and fat and sauté 1 minute. Add tomatoes and chiles and sauté 5 minutes. Add grits, blending well. Add water, cream and butter. Blend well and bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer and cook 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. When creamy and tender, blend in cheese, stirring until melted. Pour grits into prepared baking dish and spread out evenly. Refrigerate 1 hour or until set. When ready to serve, cut into individual triangles, circles, squares or other desired shapes. In a nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high heat. Fry grits cakes 1–2 minutes on each side or until heated through. Serve with your favorite braised dish or even scrambled eggs.