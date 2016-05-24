Creole Tomato Grits Cakes

Prep Time: 2 Hours
Yields: 6 Servings
Comment:
While basic boiled grits are perfect in their simplicity for breakfast, additional ingredients are often added to the grain at bigger meals. Here, ripe Creole tomatoes and cheese are used to give flair to plain grits. It's perfect as an accompaniment to your favorite braised or stewed dish. You may even serve these cakes with scrambled eggs for the perfect breakfast accompaniment.
Ingredients:
1 cup yellow stone-ground grits
1 cup diced Creole tomatoes
½ cup chopped bacon
¼ cup sliced garlic
2 tbsps canned chopped green chiles
3 cups water
½ cup heavy whipping cream
¼ cup butter
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
¼ cup shredded mild Cheddar cheese
2 tbsps olive oil
Method:
Generously coat an 8″ x 11½" baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, cook bacon until crisp, stirring occasionally. Add sliced garlic to bacon and fat and sauté 1 minute. Add tomatoes and chiles and sauté 5 minutes. Add grits, blending well. Add water, cream and butter. Blend well and bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer and cook 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. When creamy and tender, blend in cheese, stirring until melted. Pour grits into prepared baking dish and spread out evenly. Refrigerate 1 hour or until set. When ready to serve, cut into individual triangles, circles, squares or other desired shapes. In a nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high heat. Fry grits cakes 1–2 minutes on each side or until heated through. Serve with your favorite braised dish or even scrambled eggs.