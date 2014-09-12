Officer being investigated after BRPD vehicle pulled from LSU Lake

An internal affairs investigation has been launched after a Baton Rouge Police vehicle was recovered from one of the LSU Lakes.

"Officer Byron Boudreaux has been placed on paid administrative leave," said Cpl. L'Jean McKneely, Baton Rouge Police Department. "The case is under investigation."

Officials would not provide much detail relative to the investigation. They did, however, say the incident happened at roughly 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11.

"A police unit was located in the water on Cedardale Ave near East Lakeshore Drive," Cpl. McKneely confirmed. "A tow truck recovered the vehicle from the water."

Officer Boudreaux is a two-year veteran of the Baton Rouge Police Department. He's assigned to uniform patrol in First District.

