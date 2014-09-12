Husband, wife arrested for transporting meth lab items in vehicle

A husband and wife are behind bars after items used for making methamphetamine were found in their vehicle.

"Not only is the manufacturing of methamphetamine extremely dangerous, but so is the handling, transporting and storage of the lab components," said Capt. John Sharp, Walker Police Department. "As a consequence, experts in the removal, handling and cleanup of the materials used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine are critical, in order to reduce the risk to the public and officers."

The items were discovered at roughly 4:30 p.m. on Vera McGowan road in Walker on Thursday, Sept. 11. Officers were initially contacted by a concerned citizen who reported a suspicious vehicle in the area.

"Contact with the vehicle occupants was made and they were told that the presence of the vehicle had been reported to be suspicious," Capt. Sharp explained. "A routine field interview with the occupants was then conducted."

Officials say the officer was interviewing the individuals when he saw a pipe in the car.

"Seeing the drug paraphernalia, the officer sought and obtained the couple's consent to search the vehicle," Capt. Sharp noted. "While searching inside of the vehicle, several component parts of what is commonly known as a ‘one pot meth lab' were found. A search of the trunk-area of the vehicle yielded the remaining components of the ‘one pot' device."

Brandon Ducharme, 34, and Selena Ducharme, 35, were both arrested. During a search, the officer also located a small amount of marijuana.

Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Correctional Center. They are each charged with creation and operation of a clandestine laboratory (methamphetamine), simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brandon Ducharme had outstanding warrants for no simple and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Selena Ducharme is being held in lieu of a $101,000 bond. Brandon Ducharme is being held in lieu of a $111,000 bond.

