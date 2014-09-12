Police: Officer shot by suspect hiding in closet

Authorities said a police officer is stable after getting shot in an apartment Thursday night, allegedly by a suspect wanted in connection with another shooting.

The Lafayette Police Department reported the 3-year veteran of the department was shot around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex on Willow Street.

According to Cpl. Paul Mouton with LPD, officers investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night learned someone living in an apartment at the complex possibly knew where the suspects could be found. He added officers received permission to search the apartment and the one who was shot found the suspect hiding in a closet.

Officials said the suspect and officer exchanged gunfire, with both of them getting hit. They said the suspect then jumped out of a window and ran away.

The resident of the apartment, Patricka Ledet, 21, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

During the investigation, police received a tip that the shooting suspect was spotted at a truck stop trying to get a ride. Responding officers reported seeing a truck leaving the parking lot with its lights off and someone in the passenger seat trying to duck down to avoid being seen. Police tried to pull the truck over but it would not stop. The truck was later stopped on I-10 in the Crowley-area.

"The female driver was initially taken into custody and questioned,” Cpl. Mouton explained. "We determined she was not connected to the crime and that he forced her to drive her from the parking lot."

The male passenger allegedly resisted arrest and a K9 officer was brought in to apprehend the suspect, later identified as Chase Chaisson, 23.

"He injured one of the dogs while attempting to get away,” Cpl. Mounton explained. “The dog will be fine. They will have to bring it to the vet, but the dog will be fine."

Chaisson, however, was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. Once released, he will be booked into the Lafayette Parish Correction Center for attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree kidnapping, and injury to a police K-9.

