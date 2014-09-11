Teens arrested for drive-by shooting that injured grandmother

Two teens have been arrested for their allegedly participation in a drive-by shooting that injured a grandmother.

According to court records, the shooting happened on April 6, 2014 at roughly 6 a.m. The victim was one of 9 people in the house on North Magnolia Drive in Baker at the time of the shooting.

“The home was occupied by 9 residents to include an infant child,” an officer with the Baker Police Department noted in the probable cause report. “As a result of the shooting, the homeowner (grandmother) was struck by gunfire, and was transported to the hospital. This victim survived injuries she sustained in the shooting.”

Investigators learned that the shooting was the result of a prior altercation that happened in Baton Rouge.

“After the incident in Baton Rouge, the victimized inhabitants returned home and received a phone call from a person who they were familiar with,” the officer noted. “The caller gave an ultimatum; ‘let's meet to fight, or your house will be shot up.”

The officer noted that the shooting happened minutes after the victim refused to fight.

On Monday, Sept. 8, investigators received vital information about the case and identified LaMarco Westley, 17, and Cortez Williams, 18, as the individuals responsible for the drive-by shooting.

Westley was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, criminal damage to property (simple), and assault by drive-by shooting. He is being held in lieu of a $190,000 bond.

Williams was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal damage to property, and aggravated assault by drive-by shooting. According to court records, Williams has prior convictions for drug charges.

