Armed gunmen take $1,800 during robbery of home

Police are searching for three men who are accused of breaking into a home and stealing hundreds in cash.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reports that the incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at roughly 10 p.m. The men broke into a home located in the 2100 block of N. Lobdell.

“Units were advised by the victims that they had been robbed by three black males armed with pistols and an assault rifle after the three entered the apartment,” said Cpl. L'Jean McKneely, Baton Rouge Police Department. “The two male victims were pistol whipped by the suspects and an estimated $1,800 was taken from them.”

The victims were not seriously injured.

“We believe this was an isolated incident. We believe that these suspects were not involved in other recent robberies,” said Cpl. McKneely. “We believe this was a targeted robbery.”

The suspects were seen fleeing in a silver-colored Mazda.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

