SU rushes for more than 300 yds in 56-14 win over Central Methodist

In a performance opposite of the one seen last week, Southern found itself on the winning end of a blowout, as it beat Central Methodist 56-14.

The Jaguars rushed for more than 300 yards and built up plenty of confidence in the process.

"We had an offense that put up points," said head coach Dawson Odums. "And when we put up points, we're as explosive as anybody. We didn't just throw the ball around today. I think everybody got a chance to really see our backfield and see that we can run the football."

"All the running backs did what they're supposed to do and they were successful," said quarterback Deonte Shorts. "As far as the running game and the game plan, coach said we were going to get the ball to the running backs and they just executed."

"That room, it's like a brotherhood and we all … once we run off the sidelines or someone runs off the field, we try to encourage one another and just try to uplift one another," running back Brian McCain explained.

"This is the first time that I've been here that we've 1-1 at the start of the year. So, that's a plus and a blessing. So, [it's] the first time we haven't started 0-2 since I've been here. So, we're taking small steps forward," Odums added.

The confidence the Jags built will be key going into next week's home game against a very tough Northwestern State team that beat them pretty handedly last year. Odums said he expects a much closer game, but still a dogfight.

