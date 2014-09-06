Crockett powers Southern rushing attack in 56-14 win over Central Methodist

The Southern University game plan since fall camp has been to run the football effectively and they executed that strategy flawlessly with more than 300 yards on the ground against Central Methodist.

The rushing attack for the Jaguars was led by Malcolm Crockett in the 56-14 win over the Eagles. Crockett made his debut with the team in the big win.

"I knew he was excited today," said quarterback Deonte Shorts. "When he found out he was eligible, he came to me and said, 'Man, just give me the ball.' So, I gave him the ball and he showed me what he could do with it."

"Just the determination and the willpower to get a yard is what you see when he runs the football," said head coach Dawson Odums. "And, you can see why he went to Pittsburgh, too. So, there's a reason he's a transfer. So at this level, he should be playing up to his Pittsburgh talent, not down to the talent that he was facing today."

"We've been emphasizing the run game and I believe this week we got some momentum and we were able to run the ball, so hopefully, we can take that momentum and continue to build on this game," running back Brian McCain said.

"I'm not about pleasing the scoreboard. I'm about winning the game. And at the end of the day, we know that our backfield set is one of the strongest segments on our team. And, if that o-line can open up holes and we can run the football, we like our chances," Odums added.

As for the quarterback battle, both redshirt freshman Deonte Shorts and true freshman Austin Howard continued to split time against the Eagles and going forward, Odums said it will continue to be that way until one of the players decides to take the reins.





Scoring Drives:

Southern RB Tyre Bracken scores on a 63-yard TD run. (SU 56, CMU 14 - 4th Qtr.)

Southern QB Austin Howard connects with Justin Morgan for a 9-yard TD. (SU 50, CMU 14 - 4th Qtr.)

Southern RB Jarvis scores on 2-yard TD run. (SU 43, CMU 14 - 3rd Qtr.)

Central Methodist returns kickoff for a TD. (SU 36, CMU 14 - 2nd Qtr.)

Southern RB Lenard Tillery scores on a short TD run. PAT no good. (SU 36, CMU 7 - 2nd Qtr.)

Southern FB Brian McCain scores on a 1-yard TD run. (SU 30, CMU 7 - 2nd Qtr.)

Southern RB Jamarcus Jarvis finds the end zone from 2 yards out. (SU 23, CMU 7 - 1st Qtr.)

Central Methodist punter Austin Ford loses control of the snap, leads to safety. (SU 16, CMU 7 - 1st Qtr.)

Southern QB Deonte Shorts passes to Memphis transfer WR Reggie Travis for the 17-yard TD completion. (SU 14, CMU 7 - 1st Qtr.)

Central Methodist QB Max Holmes completes 49-yard pass for TD. (SU 7, CMU 7 - 1st Qtr.)

Southern RB Malcom Crockett runs for a TD. (SU 7, CMU 0 - 1st Qtr.)

