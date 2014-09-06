Southern Jags: Hagan's Three Things to Watch

Week two should give us a more accurate reading of the Southern Jaguars, but some of the themes from week one remain.

1. Quarterbacks

We got a taste of what to expect from both redshirt freshman Deonte Shorts and true freshman Austin Howard. When head coach Dawson Odums named Shorts the starter at the end of fall camp, he said that Shorts was their guy, and they would stick with him. It didn't take more than a few stalled drives in Lafayette to change that. While both are likely to play against Central Methodist, whoever starts will be a strong tell how the coaches feel. There's no masking the fact that the offense was more productive with Howard in the game last weekend, but Shorts didn't get the benefit of playing late in the 2nd half against a more relaxed Ragin' Cajun defense.

2. Tyre Bracken

With the status of Malcolm Crockett's certification still up in the air, Tyre Bracken could carry the bulk of the running game again. He led the Jaguars in rushing against the Ragin' Cajuns and had more carries than the other two running backs combined. With Bracken's explosiveness and ability to quickly accelerate, he could be the most dynamic option in their backfield. Facing what's believed to be a weaker Central Methodist team, the Southern Miss transfer could break a few big runs.

3. The Secondary

Facing one of the best passers in the Sun Belt Conference, and maybe the country, Terrance Broadway (on the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award watch list), the Jaguars' secondary gave him trouble at times. Southern intercepted Broadway twice last Saturday, and both turnovers were forced by freshman. Freshman Bryan Anderson got the best of Broadway during the rain in the first half. And while the Ragin' Cajuns picked on Danny Johnson a few times on fade routes to their massive wide receivers, the true freshman still came down with an interception in the second half, something he's done all fall camp. If Southern can forced Central Methodist into some third and long situations, look for the pass rush to turn up and secondary to start ball hawking.

Also, watch for the Human Jukebox. They were on fire at Cajun Field. Keep the hits coming. That is all.

