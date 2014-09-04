BRFD: Man covered woman with gas, threatened to set her on fire

A man was arrested for allegedly pouring gasoline on a woman and threatening to set her on fire.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4 at a home located in the 3600 block of Iroquois Street.

Officials say the suspect, Joseph Ruiz, covered the woman from head to toe with gasoline when she refused to leave the residence. He was heard to say he would have set her on fire, but he couldn't find a match.

The woman was transported by EMS to a local hospital for evaluation. We're told her condition is stable.

“As flammable as gas is, this situation could have been deadly in a matter of seconds,” said Mike Chustz, EMS.

Baton Rouge Police officers arrested Ruiz and charged him with attempted aggravated arson and aggravated battery. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.