Second-time felon sentenced to 40 years for beating a man to death

A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for beating a man to death two years ago.

Leroy Woods, 51, was convicted as a second-time felony offender. The latest manslaughter conviction stems from an incident that happened on March 2, 2012.

According to the probable cause report originally submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Woods was involved in a fist fight with the victim, Joseph Beathley, 62.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that Woods hit the victim with a Seagram's Gin Bottle. When later questioned by investigators, Woods admitted to the fight, but claimed that the victim was alive when he left the area.

Woods pleaded “not guilty” but was convicted during a jury trial. He was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 4 by Judge Anthony Marabella.

According to the District Attorney's office, Woods has a prior manslaughter conviction from the early 90's. He served 20 years for that sentence.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.