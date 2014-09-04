Sen. Landrieu ordered to appear in BR courtroom on residency issue

U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu has been ordered to appear in a Baton Rouge courtroom Friday to testify in a civil lawsuit that challenges whether she is actually a Louisiana resident, and thus legally qualified to run for U.S. Senate. As of late Thursday afternoon, a Landrieu spokesman said the Senator had not yet received the subpoena.

State Representative Paul Hollis filed the lawsuit last week. Hollis is a former candidate in the race who has since dropped out and endorsed Landrieu's main opponent, Representative Bill Cassidy. Both men are Republicans.

Landrieu is registered to vote in Louisiana using the address of a New Orleans home where her parents live. The home is owned by a trust in which the senator, her siblings and their parents share equally. Landrieu has said she lives there when she in New Orleans. She owns a home on Capitol Hill in Washington.?

"We figure since Congress in not in session, she will show up," Hollis said Thursday. "The explanation that she stays with her parents does not pass the smell test to me," he added.

According to the subpoena, a hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 5 before District Court Judge Wilson Fields in Baton Rouge. The East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court says a copy of the subpoena was emailed to the Landrieu campaign Wednesday with a second copy being sent by regular postal mail.

"We have not yet received any kind of request, and we expect the court to quickly dismiss this tired claim," said Landrieu Communications Director Fabien Levy. Levy's written statement seemed to point to Cassidy as the person truly behind the lawsuit. "If Congressman Cassidy really wants to talk about this meritless challenge, he should agree to more than one televised debate with Senator Landrieu to provide the voters in Louisiana more information about himself and where he stands on issues affecting our state."

A Cassidy spokesman responded to the comment by saying that Landrieu was attempting to distract voters.

"Senator Landrieu is being subpoenaed because she does not live in or represent Louisiana; as is clearly evidenced by her vote for Obamacare and her record of supporting Barack Obama 97 percent of the time," said John Cummins, a Cassidy spokesman. "Senator Landrieu's voting history shows she represents DC values not those of Louisiana. She can try and distract from that fact, but it remains a fact, and will be a major topic of discussion in the upcoming debate."

Click here to view the subpoena.



