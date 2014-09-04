Prison dealing with second accidental release within two months

Authorities are attempting to locate a man who was accidentally released on bond from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. This is the second incident of this type at the prison within the past two months.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Bernardo Gomez, 27, was booked on Aug. 21, 2014 by the Louisiana State Police. He was charged with multiple counts of distribution of cocaine. His bond was set at $39,000.

“He posted bond for all charges on August 28,” said Casey Rayborn-Hicks, EBRSO representative.

The problem, however, is that federal immigration agents had placed a detainer on him.

“The prison should have held him for an additional 48-hours,” Rayborn-Hicks explained. “The employee in records failed to enter the information in correctly, and he was released several days early.”

That employee has been counseled and suspended. However, this is not the first time an employee has faced the same reprimand for a clerical error that allowed the premature release of an inmate.

At the beginning of July 2014, Michael Lorio, 25, was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison when a hold was placed on him by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

“His paperwork stated that he was to be released to the Livingston Sheriff's Office, but the booking deputy made an error and released him,” Rayborn-Hicks said in a past interview. “The error was realized, and we picked him back up, rebooked him and he was transported to the Livingston Parish Prison.”

Lorio was initially arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's office in August 2013. He was accused of theft from a residence. The items stolen from the home included jewelry, a handgun, and miscellaneous items totaling $500. He was arrested on July 7, 2014 in Baton Rouge on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for those charges.

As for Gomez, he's currently a wanted fugitive. If you know anything regarding his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

