Hit-and-run driver pleaded guilty to 2010 crash on I-10

A Metairie man pleaded guilty to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened over four years ago.

District Attorney Hillar Moore confirms that Christian J. Cvitanovich pleaded guilty as charged to one count of felony hit and run driving. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for November 10.

The crash happened on January 31, 2010. Cvitanovich was driving a 2005 Ford Expedition on I-10 when he hit Mikel Carson. She was walking along I-10.

Carson died as a result of the injuries caused by the impact. Cvitanovich did not stop to help the woman.

A Chevrolet Impala was also hit.

Cvitanovich was arrested on Feb. 10, 2010 and charged with negligent homicide, felony hit and run and reckless operation. The guilty plea only includes the charge of felony hit-and-run driving.

