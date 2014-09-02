Iberville deputy injured during crash in Baton Rouge

An Iberville Parish Sheriff's Deputy is recovering after being involved in a crash that happened in Baton Rouge.

According to Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi, the crash happened at roughly 4 a.m. in the 5300 block of Nicholson. That's located near West Lee Drive.

“We change shifts at 4 a.m.,” Sheriff Stassi explained. “[Deputy Allen Engolio] was on his way to work when someone turned in front of him with no lights and no insurance.”

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms the second driver was listed at fault for the crash. The driver was issued a citation for failure to yield, no insurance, and a suspended driver's license.

“It was a pretty bad wreck,” Sheriff Stassi noted. “The deputy had to get [twenty] stitches in his head, but he will be okay.”

