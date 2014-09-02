Family pleas for witnesses to hit-and-run to step forward

The family of a man who is in a coma from a hit-and-run crash is pleading with the public to come forward with information.

“It's been a whole week and it's difficult watching him here in the hospital. It's been harder not knowing how he got here,” said Glenda Chappell, sister of the victim.

Edwin Davis, 55, was found critically injured on Monday, Aug. 25. He was found in the 500 block of E. Washington Street, a short distance from his home on Colorado Street.

“He hurt his back, so he's on disability and cannot drive,” Chappell explained. “He was coming back from the store down on Washington and it looks like he was walking his bicycle because the bike was not damaged.”

Davis, however, is suffering from extensive injuries.

“He has a huge bruise on his hip. The right, back portion of his skull is cracked in 5 places,” Chappell said. “He had surgery on Tuesday because he had bleeding and swelling on the brain. They repaired that, but he also has a fracture on the left, front side of his skull and his left eye socket is fractured.”

Chappell has waited by her younger brother's side for the past week. He has remained in a coma the entire time.

“One of the hardest parts of this is that since his birth, he hasn't been still and quiet. Now, that's all he's doing – being still and quiet,” she said. “We've just been watching the swelling continue until Saturday, and then it stopped but it did not go down.”

Chappell worries her brother will never be the same.

“Even if he wakes up, his quality of life will not be good,” she said.

A Scotlandville-native, Davis spent the majority of his adult life working as a handyman.

“He could fix anything,” Chappell said. “From cars to anything on the house, that's what he did until he had that surgery on his back.”

Outside of work, Chappell explained that her brother was always there to offer a helping hand to those in need.

“He was everybody's father,” she said. “He was always protecting and always taking care of people.”

Now, Chappell hopes someone will come forward and help him and help his family understand why he is now fighting for his life.

“Maybe they saw something but didn't realize how significant it was. Maybe they will see this and know that they need to call,” she said. “It's an area where he always was, so people have to know him. It would be abnormal for that time of day for there to be no witnesses. Please, if you know anything, call the police.”

You can also report tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

