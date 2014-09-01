Volunteer fire crews battle explosive fire at Clinton dental office

An explosive fire at a dental office in Clinton could have caused far more damage had it happened on any other day.

“If there's anything lucky about a fire, it's that this one happened on Labor Day,” said Chief Doug Beauchamp. “We had a lot of our firefighters available because they're all volunteers and had the day off of work.”

Nearly two-dozen volunteers from three fire stations responded to the call at roughly 7 a.m. It happened at an office located in the 12000 block of Silliman Street.

“Dr. Anderson, who owns the place, had been there working earlier,” Chief Beauchamp explained. “He had to run home at one point to get a tool and when he got back to the office it was full of smoke. By the time we got there it was totally involved.”

Crews from the Bluff Creek and Woodland Fire Department assisted to battle the massive blaze.

“About three or four minutes after we got there, there was an explosion,” Chief Beauchamp said. “We believe it was an oxygen tank.

“It took about an hour to put it out, fully,” he added. “There were a lot of hot spots. We ended up putting foam on it to make sure it was out for sure.”

Thankfully, no one was injured. Dr. David Anderson, however, will have a great deal of work ahead.

“We feel sorry for Dr. Anderson. He's been there for a long time,” Chief Beauchamp said. “There's a lot of damage. All of his records and equipment, everything was destroyed.”

Ultimately, the damage was contained to things that can be replaced, thanks to fast action by the many volunteers who responded to the call on their day off.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.

?