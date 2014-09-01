Man accused of shooting girlfriend in the face

A Port Allen man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the face with a handgun that fires shotgun shells.

According to the probable cause report, the Baton Rouge Police Department was dispatched to the LSU Clinic on Airline at roughly 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31. The officer met with the shooting victim, who had “several buckshot pellets in her face and top shoulder.”

“The victim stated that she and her new boyfriend of one month had gone out with some friends and family to Benny's bar to have a few drinks,” the officer noted in the report. “She advised that the defendant became angry at her and left the bar on foot just as the bar was closing at 2 a.m.”

The victim claims she went looking for her boyfriend, Ralph Stewart, 43, and found him walking down Beech Street.

“She stated that she opened the door and [Stewart] then raised a pistol and shot her in the face,” the officer noted. “She stated that [Stewart] took an hour to bring her to the clinic.”

The officer noted in the report that the victim's wounds were distinct and identified the gun used in the altercation as a Taurus “The Judge.” The officer spoke to several witnesses and learned that Stewart had a pistol of that type on him before the group went into bar.

After talking with several witnesses, the officer had enough probable cause to identify Stewart as the person responsible for shooting the victim.

Stewart was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. He is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in lieu of a $275,000 bond.

