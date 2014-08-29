Mother faces charges after teen injured at party with alcohol

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Lafayette mother after a child was seriously hurt during a party she hosted.

Brandi Comeaux, 37, is accused of knowingly serving alcohol to at least nine juveniles who attended the party. She's charged with one count of cruelty to juveniles (felony) and nine counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (misdemeanor).

“The information we received showed that there was a child who received severe to moderate injuries due to being attacked by some of the other juveniles at the party. She then refused to call an ambulance or render first aid,” explained Capt. Craig Stansberry, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. “She stated that she would get in trouble for letting kids drink at her house.”

Officials say the child jaw was broken during the attack.

“When Ms. Comeaux was notified of the warrant, she refused to cooperate with law enforcement and turn herself in,” Capt. Stansberry added. “When she's located, she will be booked into the prison.”

If you know anything regarding Comeaux's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.