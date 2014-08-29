Man, 5-year-old girl shot at apartment on Old Hammond

A 32-year-old man and his 5-year-old daughter are recovering in the hospital after an unknown gunman shot both of them at their home on Old Hammond Hwy.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28.

“Someone knocked on the door and when the male victim answered the door, shots were fired into the home,” said Cpl. L'Jean McKneely. “We don't know who they were targeting. They just started shooting inside the residence.”

Detectives say there were several people inside the home when the shots were fired.

The man was shot three times, and the child was shot once through the hip. Both were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Officials say they have no possible suspects or witnesses to the shooting. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

