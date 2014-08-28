Toddler drowns in family friend's swimming pool

Officials confirm that a young child died this afternoon after she fell into a swimming pool.

The Zachary Police Department confirms that the child's mother was house sitting at a home located on N. Turnberry. The child wandered outside and fell into the swimming pool shortly after noon.

Medics attempted to revive the child, but were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officials say no foul play is suspected and no charges will be filed.

