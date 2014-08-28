Man accused of setting grandmother's house on fire

A 29-year-old man is being held on a $30,000 because he is accused of setting his grandmother's house on fire.

According to the probable cause report, the Baton Rouge Fire Department was called out on July 31, 2014 at roughly 3:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the home located on Indiana Street and found the shed near the home engulfed in flames. The blaze then spread to the main portion of the home.

Officials say that the female homeowner heard a noise outside. When she went outside out look around, she saw the flames and called for help. Her two grandchildren were inside the home. They all managed to escape unharmed.

Investigators quickly determined that the fire was caused by an arsonist. The homeowner's grandson, Kentrell Ross, was identified as a possible suspect.

Ross was allegedly involved in a dispute with his grandmother the week prior to the blaze. He was allegedly outside the home the night of the fire and spoke to the victim.

Ross was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is charged with aggravated arson.

