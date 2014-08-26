Teacher charged for second sexual relationship with student

A Baton Rouge teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy is now facing additional charges for allegations of a second inappropriate relationship with a now former student.

According to the East Baton Sheriff's Office, Ashely Dowden, 41, is charged with prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student. It is a misdemeanor offense.

Investigators learned that Dowden, an English teacher at Riverdale Christian Academy, was involved in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old, who formerly attended the school. The relationship allegedly occurred sometime during April 2014.

“Supposedly they met up on her lunch break at his home,” said Casey Rayborn Hicks, EBRSO.

Dowden was first arrested on Thursday, Aug. 21 after being charged with computer aided solicitation of a juvenile, indecent behavior with juveniles, and carnal knowledge of a juvenile. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and was released after posting a $15,000 bond.

“[The parents] discovered inappropriate text messages on their child's cell phone,” the deputy noted in the probable cause report. “They cross referenced the number and discovered that it belonged to a teacher at his school. They questioned their child about the messages and he admitted that he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with the accused.”

The 16-year-old, who does not attend Riverdale Christian Academy, was questioned by deputies on Aug. 16.

“…He admitted that he had sexual intercourse with [the teacher] at [Riverdale Christian Academy]…,” the deputy noted.

Deputies recovered nude photographs of Dowden, as well as sexually explicit text messages. Dowden was interviewed by investigators on Thursday, Aug. 21.

“Initially, [Dowden] made the post Miranda statements that the allegations were not true,” the deputy noted. “However, the accused admitted that she had sex with the victim and she exchanged nude photographs and sexually explicit messages with him, after she was confronted with the images that were recovered from his phone.”

We're told the alleged relationship occurred between May 2014 to June 2014.

Principal Paul Miceli explained that Dowden was placed on administrative leave the same day the school was contacted by deputies.

“All of our employees are screened and we do extensive background checks on all of our teachers,” said Miceli.

Riverdale Christian Academy opened its doors in 2001. Roughly 175 K-12 students are enrolled.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.