Woman accused of trafficking juveniles into prostitution

A 38-year-old woman from Marrero is facing a combined total of more than 200 years in prison. That's the maximum sentence if she's convicted for charges related to the trafficking of juveniles for sexual purposes.

Louisiana Attorney General Buddy Caldwell reports that Candice Caulfield was arrested on Friday, Aug. 22. It was the result of a joint investigation.

“Agents began investigating Caulfield, who goes by the alias Candye Perrin, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” a press release stated. “Upon the execution of a search warrant at Caulfield's residence, she was taken into custody and booked at the Jefferson Parish Prison on the numerous charges related to child sex trafficking.”

Caulfield is charged with human trafficking, trafficking of children for sexual purposes, second-degree cruelty to juveniles, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, promoting prostitution and enticing persons into prostitution.

“It's important for people to know that child sex trafficking is not just something that happens in other countries or something you see in the movies,” said Attorney General Caldwell. “It's real, and, despite having some of the toughest human trafficking laws in the nation, it exists right here in Louisiana.”

According to Caldwell, there are several red flags to look out for which could indicate a child is being trafficked for sexual purposes, such as if the juvenile:

Is not free to leave the place of residence or interact with friends

Has unexplained absences from school for a period of time or demonstrates an inability to attend school on a regular basis

Exhibits bruises or other physical trauma, withdrawn behaviour, depression or fear

Has high security measures in the home, such as opaque or boarded up windows, locked gates, barbed wire or security cameras around the residence

Is not allowed or able to speak or communicate for themselves (a third party may insist on being present )

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other incidents of child sex trafficking should contact the Louisiana Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit at 1-800-256-4506.

Suspected cases of human trafficking can also be reported to local and state law enforcement agencies, or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

