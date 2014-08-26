Cyclist seriously injured by hit-and-run crash

A 55-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle. The driver took off, and police are asking for any witnesses to step forward with information.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened at roughly 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25. Investigators are still working to determine how the victim was struck.

Officials say the man was riding a bicycle in the 500 block of E. Washington Street prior to the crash. Shortly thereafter, a passerby saw the man on the ground, with his bike nearby.

Investigators believe the man was struck by a vehicle, but have not yet located any witnesses to the crash.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.