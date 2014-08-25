Les Miles Press Conference Season Opener - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Les Miles Press Conference Season Opener

By Brent Ledet, Digital
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU coach Les Miles addresses the media before the season opener against the Wisconsin Badgers. 

The Tigers currently have the nation's longest regular-season non-conference winning streak at 45 games. 

Miles is 35-0 in non-conference regular-season games as head coach of the Tigers.

