Sheriff: Teacher confessed to sexual relationship with student

A 41-year-old teacher is out of prison after she was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the student's parents contacted deputies on August 12, 2014.

"…They discovered inappropriate text messages on their child's cell phone," the deputy noted in the probable cause report. "They cross referenced the number and discovered that it belonged to a teacher at his school. They questioned their child about the messages and he admitted that he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with the accused."

The teen, who does not attend the school where the woman is employed, was questioned by deputies on Aug. 16.

"…He admitted that he had sexual intercourse with [his teacher] at [the] school…," the deputy noted.

Deputies recovered nude photographs of the woman, Ashley Elizabeth Dowden, as well as sexually explicit text messages. Deputies interviewed Dowden on Thursday, Aug. 21.

"Initially, [Dowden] made the post Miranda statements that the allegations were not true," the deputy noted. "However, the accused admitted that she had sex with the victim and she exchanged nude photographs and sexually explicit messages with him, after she was confronted with the images that were recovered from his phone."

We're told the relationship allegedly occurred between May 2014 to June 2014.

Officials with the EBR Parish School system confirm that Dowden worked at Scotlandville High School until 2006.

Dowden is employed with Riverdale Christian Academy on O'Neal Lane. Principal Paul Miceli confirmed she has worked at the school for two years. He added that Dowden was placed on administrative leave on Thursday after school officials were notified by deputies about her pending arrest.

"All of our employees are screened and we do extensive background checks on all of our teachers," said Miceli.

Riverdale Christian Academy opened its doors in 2001. Roughly 175 K-12 students are enrolled.

Dowden was arrested and charged with computer aided solicitation of a juvenile, indecent behavior with juveniles, and carnal knowledge of juveniles. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and released a few hours later after posting a $15,000 bond.

