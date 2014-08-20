Man accused of brutal child abuse has long drug-related criminal history

Court documents reveal a long criminal history for the man accused of abusing his 5-year-old child. Nearly all of his prior arrests and convictions are drug-related.

Varnell Day, Jr., 36, is currently being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. As he was being transported to the prison, Day public stated to reporters that he did not attack his son.

The tragic case began shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18. Day called EMS to his home on North 48th Street.

“Medical staff advised the victim had sustained multiple injuries, including multiple brain bleeds, bruises all over his body in various stages of healing and contusions to the forehead,” the investigating officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department wrote in the probable cause report. Day told medics his son was injured after a fall off the bed. “EMS located the male victim and found he was unresponsive,” the officer noted. “[Hospital] staff further advised the victim's injuries were not consistent with a fall from a bed.”

An investigation was launched and detectives questioned Day and searched his home.

“During the execution of that search warrant, [officers] located a magazine containing several live rounds of ammunition in [Day's] bedroom,” the officer noted.

Court records from East Baton Rouge Parish show that Day was convicted in January 2009 and was sentenced to serve two years for possession with intent to distribute Xanex. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

“He is currently prohibited by law from possessing firearm ammunition,” the officer added. Day's criminal record, however, extends back to 1997 when he pleaded guilty to trespassing charges and was sentenced to supervised probation.

From then on, Day faced several drug arrests and convictions in 1998, 2000, 2005, and 2007.

Officials say Day's son is still listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

