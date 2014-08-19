Police: Father charged with attempted murder of 5-year-old boy

The father of a 5-year-old boy has been arrested after the child was hospitalized with multiple injuries and is in critical condition.

According to police reports, 36-year-old Vernell Day has been arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are currently working the case. The child was brought into the hospital Tuesday morning.

Police say Day physically abused his 5-year-old child, who is hospitalized with life threatening injuries that include multiple brain bleeds, bruising of various stages of healing, and contusions to the forehead. There were also signs the child was malnourished.

The child remains hospitalized and is receiving treatment.

