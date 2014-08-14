Homeless man accused of attempted murder after being denied money

A homeless man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in the chest.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday, May 31, 2014 at roughly 1:30 a.m. The victim was in the 1300 block of Florida Blvd. when he was approached by a man.

“Upon speaking to the victim in the hospital the following day, [the victim] advised a black male, whom he knows as Curtis, had approached him and asked him for money,” the officer noted in the report. “[The victim] advised he had no money to give him.”

The victim claims the man then pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The officer eventually identified the suspect as Terrance Curtis. He was located and placed into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Curtis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder.

