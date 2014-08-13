Sheriff: Man arrested after trying to drown deputy's dog

A man was arrested in Livingston Parish after he allegedly attempted to drown deputy's dog.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. We're told a deputy was on Annie Hano Rd. attempting to arrest Kendall McCarroll, 28, on a warrant for failure to appear.

The deputy claims McCarroll took off running. A K-9 was brought out to assist with apprehending him.

“He ran into the pond attempting to drown the dog,” said Lori Steele, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. “He struggled with the deputy who entered after. He was finally placed under arrest and is currently being treated for wounds sustained during the K-9 apprehension.”

Officials could not provide an extent of the man's injuries. However, he was treated at a local hospital and was later booked into the Livingston Parish Correction Center.

Officials say the dog survived and was not injured.

McCarroll is charged with injuring or killing of a police animal, resisting an officer with force or violence (3 counts), criminal trespass, attempted battery of a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle, and speeding.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.