Baton Rouge Police investigating attempted murder, suicide

Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a man and a woman that happened Wednesday afternoon in Baton rouge.

The shooting happened at the St. Theresa Apartments on Winbourne Avenue near North 38th Street shortly after noon.

Cpl. L'Jean Mckneely with the Baton Rouge Police Department says 56-year-old Darrow Davis shot a 54-year-old woman in the head and then turned the gun on himself. The woman is in serious condition at a hospital, but is expected to survive. Davis died at the scene.

Police do not believe Davis and the woman were in a relationship and say details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

A woman who lives across the street from where the shooting occurred says she was on her way out to the store when she realized people were running in different directions.

"With it being so close, guess you know we have got to continue to pray and be careful at all times because bullets don't have names on them," said Vonda Jones.

