Police: Raw sewage left on I-10 'Could cause a slippery situation for drivers'

The right lane of Interstate 10 eastbound at Perkins was closed Monday afternoon while a HazMat crew removed raw sewage that was mysteriously left on the roadway. The traffic from the spill has backed up to LA 415 on I-10 East and Florida Street on I-110 South.

“It's not a hazard to anyone,” said Curt Monte, Baton Rouge Fire Department. “It could cause a slippery situation for drivers, so HazMat has closed the lane until it can be properly cleaned up.”

The cleanup, however, is what's causing complications. The area of the roadway is elevated, so they're forced to use sand and other materials, rather than spraying it off with a hose.

?Officials do not know how the sewage leaked onto the road.

