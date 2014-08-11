Suspected road rage during Sunday drive ends with gunshots

A suspected case of road rage ended with shots fired and a man's arrest.

The incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 10 shortly before 2 p.m. The suspect, Jeroswaski Collette, 30, was driving in New Iberia down Hwy. 182 when he allegedly became bothered by another driver.

“From what I understand, he [Collette] didn't like the fact that a gentleman in the vehicle in front of him was driving slowly,” said Major Ginny Higgins, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

The victim called for help when he heard gunshots.

“[The victim] reported that a vehicle had been tailgating him and driving erratically, fired shots at his vehicle when the suspect's vehicle passed him,” said Maj. Higgins.

Thankfully, the victim was not injuries. Deputies were able to detain and question Collette.

“It was pretty surprising to me,” said Maj. Higgins. “That area is extremely rural and very scenic. There are not many people who drive out there on the weekend. It's a place for a nice Sunday drive.”

Collette was arrested and charged with assault by drive by shooting. He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and was released after posting a $2,000 bond.

