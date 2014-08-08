Dinner plans turn into robbery, kidnapping, arson

A kidnapping victim claims he escaped from being tied up and locked in the trunk of a car. Several days later, he learned the man who kidnapped him set his vehicle on fire.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the first incident happened on June 21 shortly after 8 p.m. The victim claims he met the suspect for dinner plans.

Although the two men were acquaintances, the victim did not know the suspect's real name. He only knew him as “G.”

“The defendant produced a knife and demanded the victim's property,” the officer noted in the report. “The victim gave the defendant his wallet, at which time the defendant stabbed the victim in the right arm.”

The victim claims the man then tied his hands together and forced him to get in the trunk of a 1994 Honda Accord. The suspect then took off in the victim's vehicle.

An unidentified person then got into the vehicle occupied by the victim and drove it to a location off Sherwood Street. The vehicle was left abandoned, but the victim managed to escape from the trunk and call for help.

Police contacted the owner of the Honda and she told police her boyfriend took her car without her permission. She then identified her boyfriend as Germany Harvey.

BRPD issued a warrant for Harvey's arrest.

On June 25, the Baton Rouge Fire Department was called out to a car fire on Iroquois Street. Arson investigators learned that a 2008 Honda CR-V was intentionally set on fire. The vehicle belonged to the man who was kidnapped.

A second warrant was issued for Harvey's arrest.

Harvey was located and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on August 8. He is charged with armed robbery, second-degree kidnapping, and simple arson. He is currently being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.