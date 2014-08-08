40-year-old man claims 7-year-old rape victim ‘asked him to do it’

A 40-year-old man is being held on a $500,000 bond after being accused of raping a 7-year-old girl on two occasions.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was contacted on Wednesday, August 6 shortly before 9 p.m. The victim's mother contacted deputies after learning about the sexual contact from the child.

The child told deputies the suspect, Shedrick Grinner, performed sexually explicit acts. She said it happened, “A bunch of times.”

Grinner was taken in for questioning. He allegedly admitted to the accusations, but claims the “child asked him to do this and stated that none of this was his fault.” He admitted to having sexual contact with the child on two occasions.

Grinner was arrested and charged with aggravated rape. He is currently being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

