Man arrested for intentional exposure of the AIDS virus

A woman learned she had sexual contact with a man who is infected with the AIDS virus during an unrelated police investigation.

“The victim stated she did not know this and the defendant did not inform her of this,” a Baton Rouge Police Officer noted in the probable cause report.

It all started when the officer was patrolling at the Elm Grove Garden Model. The officer contacted Vience Phagans, 39, outside of one of the hotel rooms.

“[Phagans] was observed to remove a bag of marijuana from his left pocket and drop it on the ground,” the officer noted. “[He] was placed under arrest and found to have another bag of marijuana in his pocket.”

Phagan was allegedly staying at the hotel and was occupying a room with a female. He admitted that the two were previously engaged in sexual intercourse.

A second officer arrived to the scene and informed the arresting officer that Phagans was a suspect in an unrelated case involving intentional exposure to the AIDS virus. The officer allegedly asked Phagan if he was HIV/AIDS positive, to which he allegedly replied, “Yes.”

When the officer informed the victim, she told the officer she wanted to file charges against Phagan.

Phagans was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and intentional exposure to the AIDS virus. He is currently being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

