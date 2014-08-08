23-year-old held on $45,000 bond after 4th DWI arrest

A 23-year-old man is being held on a $45,000 bond after being arrested for his fourth DWI.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Louisiana State Police, the incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 6 shortly before 10 p.m. The suspect, Andrew Ellisor, was driving on Sullivan Road and was allegedly speeding and swerving in the roadway.

“He stopped the vehicle at the Cracker Barrel,” the trooper noted in the report. “I observed the accused get out and stumble from side to side as he walked. His eyes were red and glassy…”

The trooper claims Ellisor smelled of alcohol, so the trooper questioned him about it.

“[I] asked the accused how much he had to drink. He said, ‘Too much.' [I] asked him what he was drinking and he said, ‘Jager,'[I] asked how many drinks he had. He said, ‘Too many,'” the trooper noted. “[I] asked if he would perform a standardized field sobriety test and he refused. [Ellisor] said he was ‘too drunk to pass any tests.'”

The trooper placed Ellisor under arrest and claims to have found a cup filled with liquid in the center console of the vehicle. When the trooper asked Ellisor about it, Ellisor allegedly admitted that it contained Jager.

During booking, the trooper asked Ellisor to submit to a breath test, to which he refused. He allegedly stated that “he was not really drunk, but he would be drunk by the test standards.”

“During transport, the accused said affiant would lose his job when Sid Gautreaux found out about this,” the trooper noted. “He also said James Dawson would get me back for this.”

Ellisor has three prior DWI arrests, according to State Police. They happened in Texas on November 14, 2011 and June 29, 2014, and in Mandeville on August 24, 2012. He does not currently have a valid driver's license

According to court documents, Ellisor has also received traffic-related violations in East Baton Rouge Parish, including hit-and-run, reckless operation of a vehicle, and speeding. He has also been arrested for possession of marijuana (misdemeanor).

Ellisor was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for DWI (4th offense), improper lane usage, possession of alcohol in a vehicle, and public intimidation. He was also charged for outstanding warrants related to the prior traffic offenses and the drug charge. He is currently being held in lieu of a $45,000 bond.

