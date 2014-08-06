Horse removed from downtown BR gains new home after adoption

The clopping of horse hooves is a sound rarely heard on the busy streets of downtown Baton Rouge. Lately, however, one lost stud has been turning heads, and causing headaches for animal control officers.

A young horse removed from a home surrounded by black asphalt is headed to greener pastures, literally.

The brown and white Pinto was removed from a home located in downtown Baton Rouge on Tuesday, July 29. Today, a woman from St. Tammany Parish adopted the animal, as well a second female horse being housed at the shelter due to an unrelated case.

“Usually they’ll [neglected animals] will stay here and put on weight and improve before they’re adopted,” said Richard Byrd, operations manager at the East Baton Rouge Animal Shelter. “Sometimes it takes up to two or three weeks for an animal to get adopted.”

Although it is technically not illegal to own a horse within city limits, there are certain conditions that must be maintained.

“It is not illegal to own a horse within city limits,” Byrd explained. “The way the city ordinance reads, someone has to write a letter with the complainants name and address and theoretically the address where the horse is being kept. If we can ascertain that the horse is not being sufficiently cared for, then we can have them move the horse or we can take the horse.”

WAFB 9 News first learned about the horse via a post on Lost Pets of Baton Rouge. It showed pictures of the horse wandering the streets in Beauregard Town and the surrounding area.

“Everyone kept telling us, ‘there’s this horse wandering around downtown,’ but we couldn’t find it,” Byrd said during our initial interview. “That’s what’s so unusual. You’re talking about an 800 or 900 pound horse, but no one could seem to keep an eye on it.”

Animal Control Officers eventually located the horse and its owner at a home on Senette Street. We’re told the owner was given the option to relinquish ownership or face charges for animal cruelty. The owner signed over the horse, and it was then transported to the shelter.

A veterinarian examined the horse and gave it a clean bill of health. It was, however, malnourished, but should put on weight and be back to an ideal size in no time.

“The new owner is great with animals and real good with horses, so it’s greener pastures for him,” Byrd said. “We are very fortunate that it worked out this way.”

