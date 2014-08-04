Dispute over fast food leads to arrest after crash

A 39-year-old man is being held on a $2,100 bond after he allegedly caused a crash during a dispute over a fast food order.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2.

“Travis Hymel was arrested…after he jerked the steering wheel of the vehicle he was riding in causing a crash,” said David Melancon, Thibodaux Police Department. “Hymel was intoxicated and upset over the service he had received at a fast food restaurant [Burger King].”

The police report notes that the driver was unable to regain control of the vehicle. The car went off the road and crashed into a nearby pole.

“Officers did not believe the driver was intoxicated, but did notice that Hymel had the strong scent of alcohol on his breath, and noticed other indicators that he was intoxicated,” Melancon noted. “The driver was complaining of accident-related injuries, and she was treated by medics.”

Hymel, however, was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of alcohol in a vehicle. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Prison.

According to court documents, Hymel has prior arrests that include, but are not limited to, DWI, aggravated assault, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

